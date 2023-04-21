Habitat for Humanity Okanagan gave three families the keys to their new homes in Lake Country April 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Calendar)

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

50/50 ticket prize building to address housing, being sold at Chamber Expo

A lottery building on boosting housing is growing and coming to Vernon.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery will be at the Vernon Chamber Expo Saturday, April 22.

The biggest lottery in their history, the Habitat 50/50 is aiming for a $200,000 prize.

Director of resource development Danielle Smith says Habitat has already sold more than $18,800 in tickets and the winner gets half of all the funds raised and its only April.

“The draw itself does not happen for another three months and there are only 87,000 in total tickets available.”

Habitat, like many local charities, is grappling with the challenge of supporting the community and struggling to respond to the soaring affordability issue and the growing housing crisis.

“If the You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery sells out, the prize will reach a total of $200,000 for the winner and Habitat for Humanity Okanagan will use their $200,000 to support their mission that everyone has a safe and decent place to live in the Okanagan.

“I want to invite everyone to drop by the Community Expo this Saturday at Kal Tire Place North to learn more about the Habitat mission at our information booth and you can get your own tickets for our You Win! We Build 50/50 lottery.”

The lottery is open to residents 19 years of age or older throughout B.C. until 11:59 p.m. PT July 3.

READ MORE: Vernon Chamber Expo set to draw crowds

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

gamblingHousingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon Hospital volunteers celebrated
Next story
Vernon looks to grow tree program

Just Posted

The City of Vernon encourages residents to celebrate Earth Day by participating in the Vernon Tree Program. (Contributed)
Vernon looks to grow tree program

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan gave three families the keys to their new homes in Lake Country April 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Calendar)
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

The portion of BX Creek Trail between Tillicum Road and Star Road has been closed due to a washout. (RDNO photo)
Popular portion of Vernon hiking trail washed out

The Regional District of North Okanagan and Interior Health have rescinded a boil water notice for customers on the Mabel Lake Water Utility as of Friday, April 22. (File photo)
North Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Pop-up banner image