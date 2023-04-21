Habitat for Humanity Okanagan lottery in Vernon

A lottery building on boosting housing is growing and coming to Vernon.

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery will be at the Vernon Chamber Expo Saturday, April 22.

The biggest lottery in their history, the Habitat 50/50 is aiming for a $200,000 prize.

Director of resource development Danielle Smith says Habitat has already sold more than $18,800 in tickets and the winner gets half of all the funds raised and its only April.

“The draw itself does not happen for another three months and there are only 87,000 in total tickets available.”

Habitat, like many local charities, is grappling with the challenge of supporting the community and struggling to respond to the soaring affordability issue and the growing housing crisis.

“If the You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery sells out, the prize will reach a total of $200,000 for the winner and Habitat for Humanity Okanagan will use their $200,000 to support their mission that everyone has a safe and decent place to live in the Okanagan.

“I want to invite everyone to drop by the Community Expo this Saturday at Kal Tire Place North to learn more about the Habitat mission at our information booth and you can get your own tickets for our You Win! We Build 50/50 lottery.”

The lottery is open to residents 19 years of age or older throughout B.C. until 11:59 p.m. PT July 3.

gamblingHousingVernon