Penticton incorporated as a district municipality in 1908. On Dec. 31, 2022, the city turns 114 years old. (City of Penticton/Contributed)

Happy Birthday, Penticton! Municipality turns 114 on New Year’s Eve

The district municipality later became a city in May 1948

New Year’s Eve will be extra special in Penticton this year – for the 114th time.

Dec. 31 marks the 114th anniversary of Penticton becoming a district municipality.

Penticton had a population of 600 upon incorporation in 1908.

It later became a city in May 1948.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

CommunityPenticton

