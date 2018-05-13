Lily Straw, 10 months old, enjoys a picnic in Polson Park with her mom Camille Hivelin and dad Nara Straw Friday. See page A9 for some winning Mother’s Day poems from local residents. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Happy Mother’s Day

Celebrate your mom today, and every day!

Dara Lynn Lilliland won The Morning Star’s Mother’s Day poem contest and is featured in today’s newspaper.

Here is her submission:

OUTSTANDING MOM

Mom you are a shining star though the world doesn’t know your name.

You have no fancy title like Baroness or Dame.

Mom’s smiles can brighten any moment,

Mom’s hugs put joy in all our days,

Mom’s love will stay with us forever and though our lives in precious ways.

The values you’ve taught,

The care you’ve given and the wonderful love you’ve shown,

Have enriched my life in more ways than I can count.

I thank God for the caring you’ve shown me through the years,

For the closeness we’ve enjoyed in the time of laughter and tears.

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood when I needed a friend.

Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson.

Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.

And so I thank you from the heart

For all you’ve done for me and I bless the Lord for giving me

The Best Mother there could be.

I Love You Mom!

What Mom and I do together:

Mom and I get together, just because we miss and love each other even though we don’t live that far apart. Our busy working lives don’t allow a lot of time to get together every day.

We do different things – sit at home with glass of wine and chit chat or if having a troubled day she will listen and give any advice or suggestions.

We go shopping and have a fun time buying or looking at things.

We love music and will dance with music at home or in pub sitting in a chair.

We text and send photo’s when we can’t be together.

Mom is there for me 24/7 as I can call her in the middle of the night if I am having problems and she will be there, even though she has to be up for work at 05:30am.

I am there for Mom as she is for me, even though she has been there a lot more for me.

She has been there by my side for me when I was critically sick and didn’t know if I was gonna live or die. She helped me get through my brain surgeries and get me back on my feet and make me am who I am today.

If it was not for her, I do not know where I would be today or be as strong of a person I am.

My Mom deserves an outstanding award for all she has done for me in my life.

Katia was the runner up:

I’m not very good at poems,

I am better at Taekwon-do,

Yet no matter what you’re always there to help, and keep pushing me to do better.

You might have to work or have other things to do,

But you’re always there for me,

And I always want to be with you.

Blue, black, white, or yellow,

You’ll always be my amazing fellow.

So I hope you like my bad poem and have a Happy Mothers day!!!

Love Katia

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

Just Posted

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Evacuation alerts rescinded for some near Killiney Beach

Kelowna - Property owners at 9294 and 9304 Hodges Road are no longer under the alert

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

Mother’s Day present eases Vernon single mom’s worries

Vernon mom, whose son recently battled cancer, relieved to have reliable ride

Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness

Ask the brewmaster at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

VIDEO: Protesters call to ‘empty the tanks’ outside Vancouver Aquarium

The protest in Vancouver was part of a world-wide day of action, including in Florida and Cancun

Jaspal Atwal charged with uttering threats

Atwal, 63, was at centre of national controversy during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s India Trip

A look at the Jets vs. Golden Knights ahead of Western Conference final

Puck drops in first round of series Saturday night at Bell MTS place

Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health

Education Minister Rob Flemming announces expansion for ERASE guide to include mental wellness

Video shows alleged 2016 assault on police officer in Hedley

Bremner Lance is accused of assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm and uttering threats

Most Read

  • Happy Mother’s Day

    Celebrate your mom today, and every day!