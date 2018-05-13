Happy Mother’s Day

Celebrate your mom today, and every day!

Dara Lynn Lilliland won The Morning Star’s Mother’s Day poem contest and is featured in today’s newspaper.

Here is her submission:

OUTSTANDING MOM

Mom you are a shining star though the world doesn’t know your name.

You have no fancy title like Baroness or Dame.

Mom’s smiles can brighten any moment,

Mom’s hugs put joy in all our days,

Mom’s love will stay with us forever and though our lives in precious ways.

The values you’ve taught,

The care you’ve given and the wonderful love you’ve shown,

Have enriched my life in more ways than I can count.

I thank God for the caring you’ve shown me through the years,

For the closeness we’ve enjoyed in the time of laughter and tears.

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug.

Your heart understood when I needed a friend.

Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson.

Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly.

And so I thank you from the heart

For all you’ve done for me and I bless the Lord for giving me

The Best Mother there could be.

I Love You Mom!

What Mom and I do together:

Mom and I get together, just because we miss and love each other even though we don’t live that far apart. Our busy working lives don’t allow a lot of time to get together every day.

We do different things – sit at home with glass of wine and chit chat or if having a troubled day she will listen and give any advice or suggestions.

We go shopping and have a fun time buying or looking at things.

We love music and will dance with music at home or in pub sitting in a chair.

We text and send photo’s when we can’t be together.

Mom is there for me 24/7 as I can call her in the middle of the night if I am having problems and she will be there, even though she has to be up for work at 05:30am.

I am there for Mom as she is for me, even though she has been there a lot more for me.

She has been there by my side for me when I was critically sick and didn’t know if I was gonna live or die. She helped me get through my brain surgeries and get me back on my feet and make me am who I am today.

If it was not for her, I do not know where I would be today or be as strong of a person I am.

My Mom deserves an outstanding award for all she has done for me in my life.

Katia was the runner up:

I’m not very good at poems,

I am better at Taekwon-do,

Yet no matter what you’re always there to help, and keep pushing me to do better.

You might have to work or have other things to do,

But you’re always there for me,

And I always want to be with you.

Blue, black, white, or yellow,

You’ll always be my amazing fellow.

So I hope you like my bad poem and have a Happy Mothers day!!!

Love Katia

