Harvee to show true colours at Okanagan Mascot Games

Penticton Vees mascot to compete against others at weekend event in Vernon

Harvee, the Penticton Vees’ mascot, is hoping to emerge as top dog — er, top fox — at the Okanagan Mascot Games in Vernon this weekend.

The games will begin at 5 p.m. this evening at Kal Tire Place in Vernon and will continue until Sunday.

Harvee will join mascots from around the Okanagan Valley for some intense competition. He has been following a rigorous training regimen in preparation.

The games, which will include obstacle relay courses, jousting, a dance battle, and a lip sync battle.

The event is a fundraising event, with proceeds to go to the B.C. Children’s Hospital and JoeAnna’s House, a Kelowna General Hospital Foundation initiative.

We recently caught up with Harvee and asked him about his role with the Junior A hockey team and the excitement surrounding the mascot games.

What is your assessment of your rookie season?

I think my rookie season was great! I was able to learn on the fly and met so many great Vees fans at games and in the community! Maybe next year I’ll win the fan favourite award…

What is your favourite memory so far this season?

My favourite memory changes each night because the support the team gets increases every game! I love helping the crowd get to their feet and making noise when the players come onto the ice each period!

Can you take us through your pre-game routine?

My routine consists of a pre-game pep talk (to myself, in the mirror) studying opposing teams for creative things to write on my white board and warming up my arms to give high fives all night!

What is your favourite way to taunt the opposing team when they are in the penalty box?

Smile and wave!

What is your favourite cheer? Do you have a new one that you want fans to know about?

The Viking chant to begin the third period became a favourite of mine towards the end of the season, I’m always trying to think of creative ways to get fans more engaged!

How much trouble do you get in for painting the town blue?

Can’t get in trouble if you don’t get caught…

Did you ever play hockey? What position?

My coaches always told me I couldn’t play if I couldn’t skate. Maybe that’s something I’ll work on for the future…

Where do you live?

I can always be found in the comfiest places of the South Okanagan Events Centre. My personal favourite is the couch in Coach Harbinson’s office.

What are your plans for the off-season?

Just like the players, I want to work on my game and make sure I’m in peak condition for the 2019-20 season!

Who is your favourite current Vees player? Why?

It’s too hard to choose just one! Every night there’s a new hero and new reasons to stand up and cheer. I can’t wait to do it all again next year!

Fan of Gritty, or hater? Why?

He is a scary individual. I can see those googly eyes of his every time I close mine…

We believe you have only made appearances at your home rink. Are you afraid of travelling?

I would love to expand my borders! I can tell you that I will be representing Penticton and the Vees at the Okanagan Mascot Games in May!

Rapid fire questions:

We have heard some debates. Are you a fox or a dog?

I can tell you that I am 100 per cent fox!

If you had to pick one favourite colour other than blue, what would it be?

If you combine Cyan and Magenta you get a beautiful shade of blue!

Favourite food?

I enjoy snacking on snakes a few times per year…

Favourite dance song?

Right Back Where We Started From by Maxine Nightingale, our victory song!

Name one thing you dream of doing in the future?

Skating out onto the ice with the players before a game!

Favourite intermission sport? (tricycle races, puck toss etc.)

I’m still waiting for someone to nail the bullseye during the puck toss!

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Losing!

Finish this sentence: I love it when a Penticton Vees fan …..

Makes noise and supports the team! It makes more of a difference than they realize!

