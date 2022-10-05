Harvest Pumpkin Fest falls into place in Armstrong-Spall

Loads of events are slated for families and friends Oct. 7-10

It’s a way for Armstrong-Spallumcheen residents to give thanks.

The 22nd annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival, presented by the local chamber of commerce, begins Friday, Oct. 7, and concludes Monday, Oct. 10.

This year’s festival, as in Thanksgiving weekends past, hopes to gather Armstrong and Spallumcheen residents together with a celebration of community spirit and local agriculture.

“This year’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival is action-packed,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen chamber board president Sean Newton.

The festival features classic family-favourites throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend such as the Scarecrows on the Street contest, artisan demonstrations, wagon rides with Horse Drawn Okanagan, the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, and this year, the addition of the Kinshira Performance Troupe’s Vintage Circus Show, Kiki the Eco Elf and live music by Niki Martinus.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre executive director Patti Noonan said there will also be activities for folks to experience such as self-guided tours of the North Okanagan Spallumcheen Barn Quilt Trail, the return of the Armstrong Demolition Derby, and so much more.

“In addition, all proceeds from the Pancake Breakfast this year will go to support the Milky Way 4H club who lost their equipment and livestock in a tragic accident in August,” said Noonan. “We are thankful to Askew’s Foods Armstrong, Snowcap, Branch No. 35 Armstrong Legion and volunteers who are supporting this breakfast through donations of product and time to support the 4H kids.”

In addition to artisan demonstrations, there is a kids’ corner, make and take art classes, pumpkin bowling, the Armstrong Farmers Market, food vendors and Cycle Kart demonstration.

“We are excited for everyone to come together and celebrate the harvest season the Armstrong Spallumcheen way,” said Newton. “We encourage you to follow the event on Facebook or watch our website for updates and any changes to the schedule.”

For a complete list of activities include including a schedule of events, go to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce website (aschamber.com) or on Facebook at @ASHarvestPumpkinFestival. For more information, contact manager@aschamber.com or 250-546-8155.

