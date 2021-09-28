Harvest Pumpkin Festival returns to Armstrong

The 21st annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival in Armstrong-Spallumcheen runs Oct. 8 - Oct. 12 at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce)

The biggest celebration in Armstrong-Spallumcheen since COVID-19 began is set for Thanksgiving.

The 21st annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival hopes to gather Armstrong and Spallumcheen residents together with a celebration of community spirit and local agriculture when it returns.

“This year’s Harvest Pumpkin Festival is action-packed,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president Sean Newton.

“It is the biggest celebration our community has seen since COVID-19 began,” Newton added.

The festival features classic family favourites throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend such as the Scarecrows on the Street contest, artisan demonstrations, wagon rides with Horse Drawn Okanagan, the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, and this year, the addition of the Kinshira Performance Troupe’s Vintage Circus Show, Selkirk Mountain Music and Turtle Valley Band.

Chamber executive director Patti Noonan said there will also be new activities for folks to experience such as self-guided tours of the North Okanagan Spallumcheen Barn Quilt Trail, the Great Pumpkin Run hosted by Swanson Mountain Fitness and 24HR Fitness and so much more.

“We are excited for everyone to come together and celebrate the harvest season the Armstrong Spallumcheen way,” Newton said. “We have so much to be thankful for this year.”

The festival begins on Friday, Oct. 8, and concludes on Monday, Oct. 12.

For a complete list of activities including a schedule of events, go to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce website or on Facebook at @ASHarvestPumpkinFestival. For more information, contact manager@aschamber.com or 250-546-8155.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place with limits on the number of people inside venues, social distancing reminders and on-site hand sanitizer stations. Masks are encouraged and mandatory for the make and take art classes.

Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture and families and has grown from a one-day event to a festival that features fun for everyone. It includes the Armstrong Farmers Market, demonstrations, art and more.

Funded by the Government of Canada – Building Communities Through Arts & Heritage with additional support from Valley First Credit Union and Rancho Vignola.

READ MORE: 1,000 lb pumpkin tips Armstrong scale

READ MORE: Armstrong searches for harvest scarecrows

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileEvents