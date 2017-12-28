Harwood students support families in need through candy cane gram fundraiser

Some of Harwood’s Candy Cane Gram team members show off the gift cards they later distributed to local families facing financial burdens, from left are Dylan Morris, Garrett Louis, team leader, Jayden Li, Josh McCaig, and Luke Day. Some of Harwood’s Candy Cane Gram team members show off the gift cards they later distributed to local families facing financial burdens, from left are Dylan Morris, Garrett Louis, team leader, Jayden Li, Josh McCaig, and Luke Day. (Contributed)

Who knew a few candy canes could bring so much joy?

The Harwood Elementary School Leadership group sold the popular holiday treat as a Christmas “Candy-Cane-Gram” fundraiser, bringing in $300 for Vernon’s financially burdened families. The student used the cash to purchase gift $50 certificates from the Superstore, which they distributed to families in need of some assistance to get through the holiday season.

RELATED Harwood hosts fundraiser

Harwood offers the gift of language in late French Immersion

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com