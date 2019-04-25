Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Have a Heart Radiothon returns

Donations, which will be given to the VJH Maternity Ward, are being accepted until 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

The 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon is taking place at the Village Green Shopping Centre.

The Morning Star caught up with Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to find out how the event was going.

WATCH:

The fundraiser began at 6 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Thursday.

This year’s goal is to raise funds to support maternal child care by purchasing new and replacing outdated equipment to care for newborns and their moms. Some of the currently used equipment hasn’t been replaced in more than 20 years. The station will be raising funds for: two newborn isolettes, one transcutaneous bilimeter, and 12 baby bassinettes.

Donations can be dropped off in person at the main door of the Village Green Centre (6 a.m. to 6 .p.m), pledged by Visa or MasterCard by calling 250-549-1057 or donate online at www.vjhfoundation.org.

Since 2004, Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon has raised $766,773 for children at VJH.

