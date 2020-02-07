Around noon near the airport in Revelstoke. (Myles Williamson/Revelstoke Review)

Have you lost a horse in Revelstoke?

The steeds were spotted walking the streets of Revelstoke

Around noon there were two horses wandering along Airport Way in Revelstoke.

Traffic was reduced to a single alternating lane.

No one has claimed the horses as of yet.

