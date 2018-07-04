Hazardous waste products in North Westside to be collected

Take unwanted stuff to transfer station Saturday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to noon

North Westside Road residents will have a special opportunity to dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste products.

Residents can safely dispose of hazardous waste materials from around their homes at the North Westside Road Transfer Station on Saturday, July 21, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Household paint and aerosol paint, flammable liquids and aerosols, domestic pesticides with the poison symbol and PCP number, gas (in an approved ULC container), household and automotive batteries, electronics and computer equipment, along with small appliances, lights and light fixtures will all be collected.

No propane tanks, chemicals or commercial waste products will be accepted.

The transfer station is located along the Sugarloaf Mountain/Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road.( Turn at the corner or Westside Road and Sugarloaf Mountain Forest Service Road.)

For more information and details about this collection please contact Battery Doctors at 250-860-2866 or the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250, or email recycle@cord.bc.ca.