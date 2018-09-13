Healing healers retreat in Vernon

The retreat runs from Oct. 12-14 at The Equine Connection in Vernon, deadline tosign up Oct. 1.

Every profession comes at a personal cost; a risk. Just as carpenters risk overusing their body and computer programmers risk straining their eyes, the cost of working as a healer is the energy drain and energy contamination, and potentially vicarious trauma.

Anybody from any profession can overwork and suffer from burn out. Creating time and space to practice self-healing allows healers to continue enjoying our work. Doing so in a group setting with other healers often increases the sense of the meaningfulness of their work.

Related: Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

Related: Where horses are the teachers

The Equestrian Connection allows healers the opportunity to engage with a herd of horses and experience various healing modalities. During this weekend-long retreat, people are invited to connect via ritual, movement, discussion, meditation, being in nature, bodywork, and by interacting with horses. In the evening, participants will enjoy food, a fire, and storytelling. The event runs from Oct. 12-14.

The Equine Connection is located 10 minutes from downtown Vernon on eight acres and offers equine-assisted therapy and learning opportunities.

Wendy Elrick is a counsellor with a Masters degree in Human Services and is the owner of The Equine Connection Coaching Services Ltd. She has been working as a counsellor for over 20 years, including trauma recovery, skill building, and self-empowerment.

“Equine-assisted learning and therapy offer a compelling journey of clarity and understanding,” said Elrick. “Horses are powerful teachers who instantly respond to actions, body language and the energy of the participant. Horses can inspire our dreams and awaken our spirit. The focus of equine-assisted learning is not riding, nor horsemanship. It takes place out of the saddle and on the ground.”

The Healer’s Weekend Retreat package includes accommodations and meals. Cost is $900 plus GST. Book by or before Oct. 1, 2018. To register, visit https://equinecoaching.ca/healers-weekend-retreat-october-14-15-2017/ or call 778-475-6077.

The Equestrian Connection also offers self-development workshops for any group wanting to expand their self-awareness, team building for businesses, and wellness weekends for individuals. Services also include traditional counselling, as well as equine-assisted therapy for children, adults, families, and groups.

Related: Club gets ready for the riding season

Related: Equestrian Society loses to Vernon in track battle

Related: Letter: Horse owner appreciates article

 

Previous story
Enderby making strides for multiple myeloma

Just Posted

Vernon School District employee declares council candidacy

Kevin Lepp has lived in Vernon for nearly 50 years

Boil water advisory issued for Falkland system

Recent water quality tests show high bacterial count

Enderby making strides for multiple myeloma

Ron Surry is an active hunter and fisherman who used to enjoy quadding and boating.

Family Resource Centre marks 25 years of service in Vernon

Programming evolved over the years to fit needs of community

City has updated smoking and vaping bylaws in Vernon

This will prohibit smoking and vaping of any substance in public places in Vernon with the exception of roadways and sidewalks, and designated smoking/vaping areas.

Goodbye summer: Snow expected along some B.C. highways

Highway 97 near 100 Mile House, Clinton and Coquihalla Highway forecast to see cold front move in

Healing healers retreat in Vernon

The retreat runs from Oct. 12-14 at The Equine Connection in Vernon, deadline tosign up Oct. 1.

Thousands to flock to B.C. city to see worldwide leader of Mormon Church

Sunday special devotional expected to draw more than 5,000 church members

B.C. cities ask province for 40% of pot revenue

That would equal out to $50 million in marijuana cash in the first two years after legalization

‘Grotesque, human-animal hybrid creatures’ on display at B.C. art exhibit

Australian scupltor Patricia Piccinini’s work has garnered social media craze around the world

Around the BCHL – Salmon Arm Silverback commits to Minnesota State

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Wilkinson targets health care tax costs for municipalities

B.C. Liberal leader says ICBC monopoly has to go

B.C. youth work to clean up burnout left on another rainbow crosswalk

The LGBT+ community in Golden is facing online backlash after posting online about the vandalism

Poll: What do you think about the ongoing Gateway Casino labour dispute?

Tell us your thoughts on the issue!

Most Read