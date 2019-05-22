Hear the music is getting louder

Hear the Music Ministries has been hosting modern worship concerts for the last 13 years in the Okanagan, and for seven years before that, all over Canada.

It also hosts the Levite Summit, a popular faith based arts, worship and leadership conference in Kelowna, and is now expanding across Canada.

“I had the joy and privilege of being the worship pastor at Vernon Alliance for 12 years. During that time HTM was a project based ministry, whenever we had the time and energy. I’m back at it full-time now, which is so exciting,” said HTM musician Jon Buller. “There’s lots on the go, as we continue supporting music and the arts locally but also as we launch our events intentionally across Canada – that’s what we mean by ‘getting louder’.”

May 24 and May 26 are two opportunities for the community to join HTM in celebrating this milestone and support the volume getting turned up, so to speak. A fundraising gala called “Hear the Music: Getting Louder” at Paddlewheel Hall on Friday, May 24.

This event will feature a delicious dinner from Cracked Pepper Catering, musical performances from Jon Buller and Carolyn Arends, and an auction that includes an original oil painting from local artist Jerry Markham, a full season of snow clearing at Silver Star and everything in between. This gala is open to the public, but seating is limited.

Tickets are on sale now at htmministries.com.

Then, on Sunday May 26th, the festivities continue with a special Hear the Music Night in the Park. Buller and band will lead a night of high energy praise and worship at Polson Park that is free and open to the public.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been making music and gathering the community together for 20 years,” said Buller. “There have been so many artists and singers who have shared the stage with HTM over the last 2 decades, and I’m excited to continue to partner with up and coming creatives.”

As a charity, HTM has sought to steward resources well and keep overhead costs low. But with the increase in the scope of ministry and events, they have recently expanded into full time operations and local office space.

“We decided that Hear the Music: Getting Louder was a great name for this milestone, because that really is what’s happening. We are turning up the volume, we are committing to serve our community and increase our work in Vernon and beyond. We’d love to say thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years, and also communicate the vision we have for the future,” said Buller.

Find out more at htmministries.com.

