Heart Beat: Events in support of VJH

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign ran from September 17-23, 2018. $33,568 was raised through cookie sales and a matching donation from owners Dan & Jamie Currie.

-Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Thank you to each individual, business, organization, and community group that has contributed to improving health care in the North Okanagan.VJH Foundation could not do all that we do for the hospital and North Okanagan families without your continued and generous support.

The Canada Post Heritage Club hosted a banquet on September 12 and donated $1,000 of the proceeds to the VJH Foundation.

On January 24, Arise Wellness celebrated its 10-year anniversary with the community in mind by giving back.

A portion of the proceeds generated through the practice that day, amounting to $2,000, were donated to Women’s & Children’s Health Services at VJH.

The Desert Cove Homeowners Association is taking a proactive and philanthropic approach to their bottle return program. This year they raised $2,000 through their recycling program.

BC Liquor Stores’ annual Share-a-Bear campaign has been bringing joy to children all over British Columbia for nearly 30 years. Four cases of stuffed bears were donated to the VJH Foundation just before Christmas from the Village Green BC Liquor Store to cheer up children who are being treated at VJH.

During the fall of 2018, all three Vernon Shopper’s Drug Marts joined together to raise funds for their 17th annual Growing Women’s Health Campaign. The stores, together with community support, raised more than $7,573 for equipment at VJH’s McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre for equipment.

Heart Beat is the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation newsletter – Spring 2019

Vernon Subway restaurants show their support for the Foundation and the hospital year after year. This January, they gave $5,000 to OPERATION: Surgical Care for Life campaign and are also the title sponsor of our gala.

For Abbie Boyle’s 7th birthday she wanted to give back to her community. Instead of gifts, she asked each party-goer to give a toonie to support the Foundation. Abbie raised $34 from her birthday party!