Heart Beat: State-of-the-art urology surgical table arrives in Vernon

The table arrived thanks to a an anonymous $770,000 gift

-Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

A very generous, anonymous benefactor helped take our urology services to a whole new world-class level. This anonymous investment of $770,000 is the largest single gift in our Foundation’s history.

“I’ve been fortunate to use this new table already, and it’s truly state of the art.The table moves very smoothly and the foot-control pedals are easy to navigate. It even includes a relaxing mood-light, designed to decrease patient anxiety and fear. Although there seems to be continuous requests for further operating room equipment, I’m very grateful to practice urology in a region and within a facility with equipment such as this,” says Dr. Troy Schultz, Urologist at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Used in over 5,000 cases in 3 years, the previous urology table was used along with diagnostic cystoscopy, where urologists take a look inside a patient’s body and gain a better understanding of their condition.

The new surgical table provides improved imaging with less radiation exposure for both patients and surgical staff. Its built in x-ray capabilities allows for

real time imaging in diagnosis and treatment of urologic diseases. The table

is designed for efficient transurethral surgeries, such as ureteroscopy and

laser lithotripsy for kidney stones, transurethral resection and greenlight laser vaporization of the prostate, as well as bladder tumour resections.

“We are pleased to give back to the community and support important initiatives to improve healthcare through the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation” says the donor.

Thousands of people per year in the North Okanagan will benefit from this technology – saving and improving lives.

Heart Beat is the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation newsletter – Spring 2019

Vernon to see another Splash of Red

