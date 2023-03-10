Help build affordable homes at Vernon Home Show

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan gave three families the keys to their new homes in Lake Country April 29, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Calendar)

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s new You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery is here and it is coming to the Vernon Spring Home Show this weekend.

Stop by the Habitat booth Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kal Tire Place north to buy a ticket and support the cause.

The funds raised will help build affordable homes in the Okanagan.

“Having been faced with the reality of affordability in the Okanagan while the access to grant funding is limited, this is where Habitat’s new and bigger 50/50 lottery comes in – we see it as the quickest solution to some of those funding woes,” said Danielle Smith, Habitat’s director of resource development. “This local 50/50 lottery has the potential to give Habitat Okanagan a bigger boost now that will help us build more affordable homes for families in need.”

Tickets are four tickets for $25, 10 for $50 or 25 for $100.

The more tickets sold, the bigger the jackpot will be with a maximum prize of $200,000 if sold out.

Tickets are also available online: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/hfh-okanagan.

Residents 19 years of age or older throughout British Columbia have until 11:59 p.m. PT on July 3, 2023, to purchase their tickets for a chance to win.

Habitat, like many local charities, is grappling with the challenge of supporting the community and struggling to respond to the soaring affordability issue and the growing housing crisis. With little

chance to recover fully from the pandemic itself, volunteer driven organizations including Habitat are now facing rising costs and growing pressure on their services.

The first draw and first big winner of this new lottery will be selected by a random number generator on July 4, 2023.

You must be 19 years of age or older to buy your tickets and be a resident of British Columbia to be eligible to win.

