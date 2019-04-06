Help the hummingbirds this spring

Karen Siemens

Special to the Morning Star

Hummingbirds will start to arrive in April throughout the Okanagan.

They have used their fat reserves to reach their breeding grounds and are hungry. By putting out our feeders we are a supplement food source and want to make sure that we are doing it correctly so we are helping them not harming them. If you are not able to, consistently feed them from April through August then rely on your plants to feed them. Keep our feeders clean, make our own food and supply plants that they love.

HUMMINGBIRD FEEDING HINTS

1. Clean Feeders

Clean with HOT water (no soap).

Feeder should be completely dismantled and feeding ports taken apart.

Use a bottle brush for inverted feeders and pipe cleaners for the small holes.

Every time you refill your feeder take it apart and rinse with hot water.

Twice a week use the brush and pipe cleaners to ensure it’s clean.

Black mould is a death sentence to hummingbirds. If there is any sign of it soak your feeder for 1 hour in a mixture of 1/4 cup bleach to 1 gallon of water. Rinse the parts several times in hot water to remove all traces of the bleach.

Glass feeders are the best. If you buy plastic make sure that it is “Food Grade Plastic” or “UV Stabilized”. This ensures there is no chemical leakage into the food they eat. Cheap plastic disintegrates and will contaminate the food. Whether you use inverted feeders or the basin style make sure that the feeder can be completely dismantled for cleaning.

2. Food

The best food for the humming birds is made by you: One part white sugar to four parts water. Boil water in a pot then add sugar, or you may add boiling water from a kettle to sugar stir till it completely dissolves. Cool to room temperature before filling feeder. You can store this in the fridge for 7 days.

Never brown sugar, honey or sugar substitutes as these contain components that will harm the birds.

Do use red dye (the red on the feeder is all that is needed to attract them) and do not add scent.

If the food is cloudy it is bad, clean feeder and refill.

Even though it may not look like it the food can go bad quickly in hot weather.

To avoid mould change your food frequently, err on the side of caution.

Temperature should be 25 C or less change every 4 days, 25 – 30 C every 2 days, over 30 C every day.

Only fill the feeder with what is being used between cleanings.

3. Plants

You may already have perennial hummingbird plants in your garden like bee balm, bleeding hearts, columbine, foxglove, honeysuckle, joe pye plant and Russian sage to name a few, but you can accent those plants with annuals in containers or hanging baskets, such as be salvia, fuschia, snapdragons, verbena, zinnia and the old favourite petunias..

Keep your hanging baskets beyond the reach of predators.

For more information on hummingbirds go to rpbo.org/hummingbirds.php Rocky Point Bird Observatory located in Victoria, BC.

