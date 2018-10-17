Contributed

Hero campaign raises $24,000 for Okanagan non-profits

Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign was held throughout September

Non-profit organizations around B.C. and the Okanagan are receiving $1.1 million as part of Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign. Five organizations in the Thompson-Okanagan area will receive more than $24,000.

Lowe’s Canada, a home improvement company, announced its national campaign has raised $1.1 million in a news release Wednesday.

Throughout September, every Lowe’s, RONA, and Reno-Depot corporate store in the country collected donations to help local non-profit organizations or public schools of their choosing fulfil their missions or carry out specific projects, the release said.

Lowe’s Canada matched 50 per cent of all funds raised through the in-store campaign, up to a maximum of $2,000 per store. All funds raised in-store, along with matching corporate donations, are being donated to more than 260 community organizations.

“We are grateful that our employees and customers across the country came together again this year to help people love where they live,” said Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, senior vice-president, communications, public affairs and compliance at Lowe’s Canada. “With all our corporate stores participating for the first time, our Heroes Campaign extended its support to even more community organizations and projects that our employees feel strongly about. Many thanks to everyone who made this year’s campaign an even bigger success.”

Organizations supported in the Thompson-Okanagan Area:

RONA Kamloops

Chris Rose Therapy Centre for Autism

$2,173.50

Home & Garden RONA Kelowna

Kelowna General Hospital

$8,921.01

RONA Osoyoos

North Shore Women’s Centre Society

$1,224.00

RONA Penticton

OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre

$9,786.28

RONA Vernon

North Okanagan Hospice Society

$1,906.88

For more information about the Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign and the list of organizations supported, please visit lowes.ca/heroes.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
