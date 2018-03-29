Heroes to help cancer patients

Registration opens Sunday for the Heroes Amazing Race, which takes place in May in support of local cancer patients. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon Heroes Amazing Race from J.D on Vimeo.

Vernon Heroes are being called to brave the challenges and make a difference for those battling cancer.

The third annual Heroes Amazing Race kicks off May 26, but registration starts Sunday, April 1 (no joke).

The event, which sees teams of two perform fun and crazy activities in a race around town, is in honour of Melissa Gobbett, who died in 2016 during a long battle with brain cancer.

See: Friends rally behind family

The young Vernon wife and mother of two young boys started the first fundraiser with the help of friend Lindsay James in 2015.

Although it was called Heroes Shave it Off at that time, the event raised $10,000 and saw nine heads get shaved in downtown Vernon.

“So it’s really our fourth annual event,” said James, who changed the event a bit but continued the tradition in honour of her dear friend.

This year all the funds raised are going to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s comfort fund to directly help local cancer patients feel more at ease.

“They are designating all the money they are given to the cancer clinic and that goes to their comfort fund,” said James.

This type of fund, given directly to cancer patients who express they are in need, was a great fit for the Amazing Race, said James. She appreciates that there is no immense pile of paperwork to be filled out or other barriers that those suffering often don’t have the energy to complete.

Anyone aged 12 – 65 (minors must have waiver signed by a parent/guardian), can help make a life a little easier for those battling cancer by joining the event.

“Test your limits and join the fight with Heroes Amazing Race,” said James. “It’s great for team building, competition between friends and a great way to connect with your kids or partners.”

See: Vernon full of heroes

All fitness levels can take part in the event, which will see participants deduce clues, navigate through foreign areas, interact with locals, perform physical and mental challenges, and vie for Sponsored Cars, buses, taxi and other public transportation options to arrive at their destinations.

The first team to arrive at the end of the final leg wins the grand prize of a houseboat trip for 22 people from Waterway Houseboats.

Registration is $45 per person ($90 per team) or waive your ticket fee by raising $250+ as a team (there will be prizes for the most money raised).

To register and download pledge forms, visit www.vernonheroes.com.

Approximately 300 Vernon Heroes are expected to sign up in the event, which combined with past years, has raised $49,000.

@vernonnews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.