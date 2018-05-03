Highlanders fling into spring

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band president Craig Tilander, er, horses around in preparation for this weekend’s 40th annual Pipes and Drums Spring Fling competition in Grand Forks. The local pipe band won the event in 2017 in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band invade Boundary country this weekend for the 40th annual Pipes and Drums Spring Fling, hosted for the first time in six years by the community of Grand Forks.

The Highlanders will be defending their title they won in 2017 in Kelowna.

It will be the start of a busy spring and summer for the local pipe band.

The Highlanders will play the Falkland Stampede, Fintry Days, Lumby Days and will be in their hometown in Vernon in Polson Park for the annual July 1 Canada Day celebrations.

Long-term plans call for the Highlanders to travel to Barbados in 2019.

New members of all ages and genders are welcome.

Call Mo at 250-306-2594 for more information.