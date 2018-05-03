Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band president Craig Tilander, er, horses around in preparation for this weekend’s 40th annual Pipes and Drums Spring Fling competition in Grand Forks. The local pipe band won the event in 2017 in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)

Highlanders fling into spring

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

The Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band invade Boundary country this weekend for the 40th annual Pipes and Drums Spring Fling, hosted for the first time in six years by the community of Grand Forks.

The Highlanders will be defending their title they won in 2017 in Kelowna.

It will be the start of a busy spring and summer for the local pipe band.

The Highlanders will play the Falkland Stampede, Fintry Days, Lumby Days and will be in their hometown in Vernon in Polson Park for the annual July 1 Canada Day celebrations.

Long-term plans call for the Highlanders to travel to Barbados in 2019.

New members of all ages and genders are welcome.

Call Mo at 250-306-2594 for more information.

Previous story
Flipping through the real-estate market
Next story
Vernon events spotlight mental health week

Just Posted

Highlanders fling into spring

Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

Owners of North Okanagan stolen tools sought

Abandoned vehicle, stolen from Kelowna, found in Enderby with unidentified tools

New top cop announced for Vernon

Insp. Shawna Baher brings with her 26 years of RCMP experience to Vernon-North Okanagan detachment

Man wounded in Vernon shooting

Police investigating non-random incident early Tuesday

Westside Road caves near Ewings Landing

UPDATE: Road re-opened to single-lane alternating traffic, two properties on evacuation order

VIDEO: Avalanche prevention from a bird’s-eye view

Crews work to reduce risk from avalanches by triggering controlled slides during spring weather

No way of forecasting Okanagan floods: engineer

RDOS released an informational video with expert analysis and drone shots of regional floods Wednesday

Province has no worries about South Okanagan dam breaches

Despite early issues with area dams, officials not worried about a 2010 Testalinden dam breach repeat

Canada loses NAFTA court challenge, reviving environmental concerns

The government has lost a court bid to overturn a NAFTA ruling involving a Nova Scotia quarry and marine terminal project

Vernon events spotlight mental health week

CMHA Vernon branch hosting pair of events

One dead in Kamloops tractor incident

RCMP confirm one person is dead following a tractor accident near Kamloops

Vernon pickleball tournament opens Friday

The three-day tournament is skill-based promoting fun and friendly competition.

Federation checks in with exhibition

North Okanagan Chapter Federation of Canadian Artists exhibition underway

McHappy Day underway in Vernon

The one-day event raises funds for Ronald McDonald Houses and other children’s charities

Most Read

  • Highlanders fling into spring

    Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band in Grand Forks this weekend for 40th annual Spring Fling competition

  • Vernon events spotlight mental health week

    CMHA Vernon branch hosting pair of events