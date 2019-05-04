Historic sign spinning again

Nolan’s Drugs’ neon pink sign spun for the first time since the mid-1980s on Friday, April 26.

A little piece of history returned to Vernon when the historic sign outside Nolan’s Drugs began spinning once again.

Nolan’s — now titled Nolan’s Pharmasave — has garnered a reputation as a staple of downtown Vernon. Located in a heritage building on 30th Avenue, it has locally owned and operated in the community since 1927.

“The sign has been in place since around the 40s,” said Sam Nolan. “It stopped spinning some time in the 80s — we think around 1985 — due to electrical issues.”

Nolan is one of the current partners of Nolan’s pharmacy. His his great-grandfather Hazel Nolan, and his with brother Chester, opened the store 92 years ago.

Nolan said some current partners decided it would be great to see the sign spinning again. While Nolan said discussions went on for years, they only seriously began looking into it a few weeks ago.

“We have a family friend (who is an) electrician, Mr. Krause, who took a look at it, gave it a little love and got it going again,” said Nolan.

Less than a week later, their hopes came to fruition. The sign was spun again for the first time since the mid-1980s on Friday, April 26.

Much of the community rallied behind the news of the sign spinning once again.

“Look what’s spinning again!,” Nolan captioned the social media post.

“That’s so awesome….wonderful,” read one comment.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment a very long time!,” said another.

Driving by Nolan’s Pharmacy, the hard to miss neon pink sign is drawing even more attention now that it is spinning once again.

Those interested in taking a look are advised to drive by after dark to see it in its full glory.

“Right now it’s just spinning at night time when the outside lights turn on, it is still stationery during the day,” said Nolan.

Nolan’s Pharmacy is located at 3101 30th Avenue in Vernon.

