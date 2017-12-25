Holiday recycling tips

Tis the season for gifts and entertaining

With the holiday season just around the corner, many British Columbians will have questions about what types of packaging can be recycled, and what can’t. For instance, can wrapping paper go in the recycling bin or bag? How about ribbon?

Recycle BC, the non-profit that provides residential recycling service throughout the province has created an interactive guide to answer that very question. To access the guide, click here

Here’s what holiday-related packaging can be recycled in your curbside or apartment building recycling bins:

Paper recycling:

  • Paper gift wrap, paper bags, greeting cards, envelopes, and cardboard/paperboard boxes.
  • Container recycling:
  • Cartons, coffee cups, foil trays, tins, plastic containers, and metal cans.
  • And here’s what can’t be put in the recycling bins:
  • Foil gift wrap, lights, toys, ribbon, bows, padded envelopes, electronics and appliances, batteries and food.

So, what happens when you put items not included in curbside or apartment building recycling in the bin? Contaminating the recycling stream can affect the recyclability of other materials, harm workers, damage machinery, cause system delays, and drive up processing costs.

The good news is that many of the items that can’t go in the recycling bin – like plastic bags, foam packaging and Christmas lights – can be taken to your local depot for recycling. You can find the nearest deport here, or by visiting the Recycling Council of BC website.

Also, remember that if your regular pick-up falls on a statutory holiday, your schedule may change. Check your community schedule, or download the Recycle BC app to find out.

