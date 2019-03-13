A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Vernon drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Longhorn Pub Cold Beer and Wine Store drive-thru saw “their most unique customer” Tuesday afternoon when a horse and its owner rode through to buy some alcohol.

Video contributed by store owner:

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any truth to the rumours that they bought “mare-garita mix.”

The liquor store is still under construction but the renovation is expected to be complete soon.

Related: Help heal with horses by supporting Vernon fundraiser

Related: Drive-thru breakfast helps United Way

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

A horse goes through the drive thru at the Longhorn liquor store. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Smoke takes toll on Shuswap summer visitor numbers

Just Posted

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Vernon beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Missing Vernon man found safe

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Vernon Winter Carnival salutes the Sixties

Carnival Remembers the Sixties chosen as theme for 60th annual event, Feb. 7 to 16, 2020

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Vernon drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

‘Modesty is important:’ B.C. trustee’s new dress code moves ahead despite opposition

Despite heated exchanges and wild claims, Chilliwack school board votes to move policy along

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

Poll: When do you consider it spring?

Let us know your thoughts!

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Most Read