The annual Horsey Ladies Okanagan raffle and fundraiser was a bit different in 2020 due to COVID-19. However, the ladies still raised more than $5,700 for a Lake Country organization. (Photo submitted)

Horsey Ladies collect cash for Lake Country group

Old Friends Canada Society earns more than $5,700 from annual Horsey Ladies Okanagan event

A Lake Country group dedicated to helping horses has rounded up some support.

Old Friends of Canada (OFC) Horse Rescue has roped in $5,765, thanks to the recent Horsey Ladies Okanagan fundraiser.

The Horsey Ladies held an online draw, where $20 entries could win prizes such as gift cards, gift baskets and more.

“We are just a bunch of horsey gals that get together once a year for our fundraising social event,” member Nancy Roman said.

Normally, the ladies seek donations for a silent auction, but not this year.

“We realized businesses could be suffering. So we chose to try this online fundraiser with our own methods and resources offering just eight prizes up for grabs. And it worked.”

The funds raised will help the Winfield horse group to rescue, re-home and rehabilitate horses, donkeys and mules.

“I can’t tell you how much we really needed help,” society member Deb Battrum said. “Now I think it was a good year for OFC, even if it was bad for so many others.”

OFC became a society in 2011 and operates a farm in the small Okanagan community.

“Our motto is rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing,” the society said. “We are pretty good at the first two parts of that, but most of our old friends live permanently at the farm in Lake Country.”

All funds received go to hay/feed, veterinary care and farrier treatment. Not a dime goes to maintenance as this is all done by volunteers.

The volunteers assist in a variety of situations, like Willie, an abandoned quarter horse, who is about 18. And Sox, who was badly abused, thin and covered in lice.

Or Chimo, who was rescued by a lady who became unwell and had to find a new home. And 31-year-old Wilden who worked hard all his life now needs a restful place and friends. There are success stories, like Haley, whose owner died and left him homeless. But Haley now loves his new forever home.

With about 20 horses at the farm, Old Friends Canada is grateful to be the recipient of the Horsey Ladies Okanagan’s annual fundraiser.

Since 2002, the Horsey Ladies’ annual fundraiser has garnered $114,318.80 for Okanagan-Shuswap charities.

