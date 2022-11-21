The annual Horsey Ladies fundraising event returned as an in-person evening Nov. 18 at the Spallumcheen Golf Club, raising $7,500 for a pair of organizations. (Contributed)

Horsey Ladies rope in North Okanagan-Shuswap funds

Horse-lovin’ gals meet once a year to raise money for local organizations and charities

BY NANCY ROMAN

For The Morning Star

The Horsey Ladies returned to a much anticipated in-person event (after two years of online fundraising) on Nov. 18 at the Spallumcheen Golf Club.

The event was restricted to only 100 gals this year from our usual 132 (due to a new golf simulator taking away some table space); tickets sold out in just two days (all done online; and all payments e-transferred)!

These Horsey Ladies were eager to get back to business, to network and to socialize of course! More than 100 items (and groupings) were set out on the Silent and Toonie Auction tables.

During the buffet dinner we offer an ‘open mic’ and anyone is welcome to come up and introduce themselves or their business, or make a pitch for their favourite charity which is the reason we are there.

This year there was an abundance of pitches made, with some also emailed and read on their behalf. Each Horsey Lady is given one vote that evening and this year the majority vote went to Freedom’s Gate Horse Rescue in the Shuswap (receiving $5,000) and second place vote-getter was EQuisdom Therapeutic Horsemanship Association in Enderby (receiving $2,500).

Horsey Ladies is not a club or a society and there is no bank account. We are just a bunch of horse-lovin’ gals that get together each November and raise funds for charity. Any horsey gal is welcome to join us!

Thank you to all who have supported us over the years! See more photos and info on our Horsey Ladies Okanagan Facebook page (including a full list of sponsors).

