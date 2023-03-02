Hospice Association waltzes into major cash at Swinging with the Stars in Kelowna

Swinging with the Stars raised more than $535,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association on Saturday night, Feb. 25 at the Delta Hotel in downtown Kelowna. (Swinging with the Stars - Central Okanagan/Facebook/Voth Photography)

It was an incredible night at Delta Hotel in downtown Kelowna on Saturday, Feb. 25 as more than half a million dollars was raised for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA).

The hospice’s marquee event, Swinging with the Stars, had more than 500 people in attendance raise more than $535,000.

“We have been experiencing unprecedented needs in the number of individuals accessing our services and you are helping make a difference,” said COHA Executive Director Natasha Girard in a release. “With your help, we will achieve some immediate priorities to meet the escalating needs in our community.”

The money is also going to help with more in-person services.

“There is a high number of individuals accessing our services from West Kelowna and by creating partnerships for shared space, we are going to improve delivery of services, and bring services to where people live, and enhance access for the Peachland community,” Girard said.

At the event, local dance instructors took the stage partnered with celebrity dancers and competed to be named the best dance duo. The team that raised the most pledges was also recognized.

The band Rock Steady performed.

Over the 14 years this event has been going on, more than $2.5 million has been raised.

