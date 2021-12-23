In response to a cold front moving in, the annual Larch Hills lantern ski event planned for Dec. 29 has been postponed to Jan. 8. (Brad Calkins photo)

In response to a cold front moving in, the annual Larch Hills lantern ski event planned for Dec. 29 has been postponed to Jan. 8. (Brad Calkins photo)

Icy evening outing averted with postponement of Larch Hills lantern ski event

Salmon Arm: colder temperatures on the way but record-breaking lows not anticipated

An impending cold front has prompted the postponement of the upcoming lantern ski event at Larch Hills.

The Larch Hills Nordic Society (LHNS) said it was a very difficult decision to cancel the event, scheduled for the evening of Dec. 29, when temperatures may dip below -20 C.

However, “after taking into consideration the volunteers, young families and everyone’s comfort,” the LHNS announced on Dec. 23 that the lantern ski has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this change of date may have caused,” stated the LHNS.

While a cold front is moving in, Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor does not anticipate the accompanying temperatures will break any record lows for late December in Salmon Arm.

“So what we’re looking at is sort of a -18 to -20 range as we move from Boxing Day towards the New Year at this point in time,” said Proctor. “It’s going to feel colder than that at times with the windchill factor… but in general terms, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be that record-setting cold.”

Between 1982 and 2014, Proctor said Salmon Arm saw a record low of -27 on Dec. 27 in 1983.

“We’re not getting to those values but we’re approaching them, so it’s going to be cold, people are going to be challenged by it…,” said Proctor. “People need to be dressed accordingly if they’re going to be outside, or if they’re travelling in their vehicle, take a vehicle safety kit as well. It should have a blanket, it should have something like a tin can and some candles you can light for heat. Things of that nature. Just be prepared so if something happens you have a way of keeping yourselves warm enough until someone can come and get to you to help you out.”

Proctor noted the colder temperatures tend to occur more in January or February.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

cross country skiingSalmon Arm

Previous story
Penticton Vees superfan recalls her instant love for the city’s hockey team

Just Posted

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

(File photo)
Man with knife arrested in downtown Vernon

A flood in the kitchen cooler at the Upper Room Mission contaminated all the perishables at the facility which feeds those most at need in Vernon. (URM photo)
Flood at Vernon Mission doesn’t spoil Christmas dinner

Highway 1 in Revelstoke is closed until 4 p.m. Dec. 23, as one Vernon motorist trying to make his way home for Christmas discovered. (Ben Boha photo)
No weather warnings for Okanagan, yet, but preparedness urged