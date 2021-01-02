Icy Oyama waters no problem for 7-year-old

Winter Starr welcomed the new year with a polar bear swim

Winter Starr, 7, and Amber Anderson dive into the icy waters in Oyama Jan. 1, 2021. (Contributed)

With organized polar bear plunges taking a back seat to the novel coronavirus this year, fewer people have welcomed the new year with a customary frigid swim.

Not so for seven-year-old Winter Starr, however, who went for an icy dip in Oyama and spent eight and a half minutes in the cold water Jan. 1.

Amber Anderson also made the swim. To warm up afterwards, she spent “a good 15 minutes in a hot bath.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan residents get cold in support of those with disabilities

WATCH: Pickleball hits the ice in Vernon

Brendan Shykora

Swimming