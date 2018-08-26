Ident-A-Kid child safety program returned to Vernon Saturday

If any interested guardians missed the event, these kits are available for free at the local RCMP office.

For the third time, the 899 North Okanagan wing of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association, in conjunction with Vernon’s 223 ‘Red Lion’ Air Cadet Squadron, operated a children’s Identification program at the Village Green Centre Saturday.

The program fingerprints and photographs the child for the parent, allowing a more streamlined process with police in case of emergency.

Ident-A-Kid is a child safety program where children are fingerprinted and photographed in case of emergency. This information forms part of a personal “I Dent Kit.” This also includes a card detailing the child’s age, weight and height and, if the child is still an infant, a footprint. This entire kit is condensed into a credit card-sized paper for parents, as well as a pamphlet with the RCMP contact information for reporting a missing child. The purpose: to streamline helpful information to police in case of emergency. It’s up to the child’s guardian to update the photo each year.

If you missed the event, similar packets are available at your local RCMP location. This program takes place once a year at the Village Green Centre, so be sure to check out when they will be back next year.

