Nine-year-old Armstrong girl, Lucy Popowich, channels her creativity amid isolation recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and creates online TV talk show for kids. (Lucy’s Channel - YouTube)

Nine-year-old Armstrong girl, Lucy Popowich, channels her creativity amid isolation recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and creates online TV talk show for kids. (Lucy’s Channel - YouTube)

In Good News 2020: Remember when that girl in Armstrong made her on TV show in quarantine?

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here is a story published April 22, 2020, that really highlights how creative members of this community got when they had an abundance of time all of a sudden:

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled classes for students across the province and nine-year-old Lucy Popowich found herself with a lot of extra time and nothing to fill it with. But, instead of turning on the TV and melting into the couch, Lucy decided to create her own.

Enter the Morning Kids Show starring Miss Lucy Popowich.

Inspired by her TV talk show idol, Jimmy Fallon, Lucy took pen to paper and crafted her first script.

Garnering topical inspiration from conversations over dinner with family, the Armstrong Elementary student’s show covers anything from fashion to fitness.

The five-minute-long videos see Miss Lucy interviewing her special guests, often played by mom and dad.

“We’re running out of guests,” Lucy said.

Giselle Popowich, Lucy’s mom, said it forces everyone to get creative with wigs, costumes and hockey gear.

Mom said the whole family is helping with Lucy’s project.

“Lucy’s two sisters (Elizabeth and Sarah) and dad (Blair) help with filming, music and ideas,” Giselle said.

Tipsy, the three-legged Beagle-cross and family cat Ozzy Pawsbourne have also made special guest appearances.

“I just didn’t have a lot to do in isolation,” Lucy said, noting this project is something she’d like to continue post-pandemic.

But, she admitted, she misses going to school.

“I never thought I’d say that.”

Mom Giselle said Lucy has always been an entertainer.

“She’s always loved entertaining us,” she said. “I think it’s adorable that she’s turned that around to entertain others.”

“I want to be an actor,” Lucy chimed in.

And so far, the feedback has been great.

“Everyone’s loving it,” Lucy said.

Giselle said she’s been sharing all of the wonderful Facebook comments with Lucy.

“You open up your newsfeed and it’s world-ending stories all the time,” Giselle said. “It’s nice to see something out there that puts some smiles on people’s faces.”

It’s a reminder, she said, that it’s “OK to laugh and smile.”

“Remember to like and subscribe to the channel,” Lucy said.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Remember when a Vernon arena attendant saved a hockey player?

Just Posted

One Okanagan man bought and delivered enough food for 10 Christmas dinners for families and individuals in need. (Bruce Shouldice photo)
Okanagan man makes a difference at Christmas

Columnist Carole Fawcett shines light on Good Samaritan

Snow for the Okanagan
Snow to fall across Okanagan-Shuswap

Expect up to 5 cm of snow across the valley on Dec. 25

Nine-year-old Armstrong girl, Lucy Popowich, channels her creativity amid isolation recommendations amid the COVID-19 pandemic and creates online TV talk show for kids. (Lucy’s Channel - YouTube)
In Good News 2020: Remember when that girl in Armstrong made her on TV show in quarantine?

Lights, camera, isolation: 9-year-old channels Jimmy Fallon in means to entertain friends, family

Access for indoor walkers will be the south entrance door of Kal Tire Place, facing 43rd Avenue, along the brick wall. (City of Vernon)
Remember when a Vernon arena attendant saved a hockey player?

In Good News 2020 takes a look back at some of Vernon’s best ‘feel good’ stories in a year that pretty much sucked

Vernon resident Heather Neill found this Memorial Cross medal some years ago in a discarded jewelry box near her home. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
In Good News 2020: Precious item found by Vernon couple returned to rightful owner

Heather and Brian Neill found the medal honouring a WWII flying officer in a discarded jewelry box

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna
Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Gregory Byron donated blood for the 157th time on Christmas Eve, 2020. He has donated enough blood for over 470 life-saving transfusions over the last 50 years. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan man donates 14 bodies worth of blood in 50 years

Gregory Byron has been donating blood since he was 17-years old

Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)
Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

Most Read