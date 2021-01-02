In Good News: August 2020

Del Fulgham celebrated his 101st birthday July 20, 2020, at Heritage Square in Vernon. (Submitted photo) Kensington Hewson, 15, passed her recreational pilot’s licence test at Aurora Aviation in Vernon on Aug. 4, 2020. Her licence will be issued on her 16th birthday Thursday, Aug. 13. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star) Five-year-old Kash Procyk got a special surprise when his soccer ball went across the road in August and a police officer retrieved it for him with lights and sirens. (Leslie Prudent photo)

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here are a few stories from August that show some of the positive work, activities and accomplishments in our community:

Happy 101st birthday!

Delbert Fulgham’s 101st birthday is one to remember.

Instead of hugs and kisses from family, the Vernon resident marked the occasion through the open window of his ground-floor room at Heritage Square amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Fulgham, known as Del, still smiled to see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren turn up with a giant banner, signs and well wishes.

“Granddaughter in-law Carrie made a delicious maple walnut cake, shared by family while social distancing outside,” said Fulgham’s daughter Elaine Reich.

“Of course, a piece of birthday cake had been left inside for Del to enjoy.”

Driver’s test nothing compared to this: teen pilot

Fifteen-year-old Kensington Hewson, Kensie for short, wasn’t yet old enough to drive, but she could already fly a plane.

Hewson had been training for the past year and a half at Vernon’s Aurora Aviation and on Aug. 4, she passed her test to obtain a recreational pilot’s licence – which was issued when she turned 16 on Aug. 13.

Hewson said she’s not so worried about getting her L after obtaining her pilot’s licence.

She can go for her private pilot licence when she’s 17.

Officer returns boy’s missing ball, smile

This Vernon grandmother shared a good-news story about a local RCMP officer at a time when police were making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Leslie Prudent was kicking a soccer ball around with her five-year-old grandson when the ball rolled out onto the road.

Living on Middleton Mountain, she told the five-year-old to leave the ball and they would have to resume their game later when they could retrieve it.

No sooner had little Kash Procyk’s body started to slump when his eyes suddenly lit up brighter than the red and blue lights he saw coming towards them.

“The police officer was coming down the road and picked up the ball and put it in his cruiser and put his lights on and backed all the way up to bring it to him,” Prudent said.

