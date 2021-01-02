In Good News: July 2020

Meet Alder, and Willow. Image: British Columbia Wildlife Park. (Instagram)Meet Alder, and Willow. Image: British Columbia Wildlife Park. (Instagram)

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here are a few stories from July that show some of the positive work, activities and accomplishments in our community:

Rehab for orphaned beavers

The tale of two beavers found alone in busy Okanagan neighbourhoods has a happy ending, as they are now safe in the care of the BC Wildlife Park. The fuzzy creatures were discovered in separate locations, but both are very young and thought to be orphaned.

Alder was found walking down a residential road in Vernon sometime in early June, while Willow arrived from the Kelowna area after she was discovered alone under a bridge about two weeks later.

Both were admitted to the Fawcett Family Wildlife Health Centre in Kamloops — a centre that specializes in rehabilitation. The rehab team wasn’t positive but believed both were orphaned and it was likely due to high waters separating them from their respective families.

Firefighters Mike Stoll and Bryan Carter showcase Vernon Fire Rescue Services’ new rescue tool, a tire attachment for basket stretchers, which makes for safer and more efficient rescues in remote locations. July 9, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Firefighters Mike Stoll and Bryan Carter showcase Vernon Fire Rescue Services' new rescue tool, a tire attachment for basket stretchers, which makes for safer and more efficient rescues in remote locations. July 9, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

New tools for firefighters

Vernon Fire Rescue Services received newly auto extrication gear in July, as well as a tire attachment for its basket stretchers to ease the task of safely completing rescue calls in remote locations.

Vernon city council budgeted $50,000 for the new equipment.

While the cost of the four extrication tools was roughly $60,000, a donation of more than $12,500 from the Vernon Four Seasons Kiwanis Club helped equip VFRS with the full kit.

“It really is a game-changer for us as far as deployment,” said deputy chief Dwight Seymour.

Vernon’s Rod Faust, centre, and playing partners Rocky Rochford, from left, Tom Williamson and Ernie Gare celebrate Faust’s second career hole-in-one at the Vernon Golf Club June 26, 2020. (Ernie Gare photo)

Vernon's Rod Faust, centre, and playing partners Rocky Rochford, from left, Tom Williamson and Ernie Gare celebrate Faust's second career hole-in-one at the Vernon Golf Club June 26, 2020. (Ernie Gare photo)

Aces aplenty at Golf Club

There have been many, many great feelings at Vernon this season.

Rod Faust’s ace was the 13th of the year at VGCC. Laurence Marriott became the 14th golfer to record a hole-in-one at Vernon three days later, June 29, when he aced the same hole with his seven-iron.

Predator Ridge Resort recorded “at least six” aces by July, according to a pro shop attendant.

At least two were marked at Spallumcheen and the Rise, and at least one each at Hillview Golf and Highlands Golf Short-Game Excellence course.

Chris Steunenberg, owner of Splashdown Vernon water park, is preparing for the first day of opening July 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Chris Steunenberg, owner of Splashdown Vernon water park, is preparing for the first day of opening July 18, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Waterpark reopens with new name, owner

Splashdown Vernon, formerly known as Atlantis Waterslides, reopened under its new moniker and new management amid the COVID-19 pandemic July 18.

Coldstream’s Chris Steunenberg couldn’t have envisioned opening under the circumstances when he bought the popular park in 2018, but with years of experience in the industry, he was prepared to bring a splash of fun to families.

It’s reopening came with some upgrades including a new filtration system, retaining walls and a revamped upper parking lot — and Steunenberg has big ideas for the future once things return to normal.

Best of 2020

