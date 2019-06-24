Doug Ross of KidSport (left) and Bill Woodley from the host Vernon Golf and Country Club (right) congratulate the winners of the first KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament, Myron Hocevar (from left), Suzanne Hocevar, Trudi Walker and Bob Carscadden. (Photo - submitted)

Inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon golf tourney raises $18,000

Event raises single largest fundraising amount for Greater Vernon KidSport

The wet weather and cool temperatures couldn’t stop the fun from happening and didn’t dampen the generosity of the participants at the inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament, held Thursday, June 20, at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

More than $18,000 was raised through sponsorships, draws and a silent auction, making the amount the single largest fundrasier that KidSport Greater Vernon has ever had.

“The goal for this fun event was to raise funds to allow kids the opportunity to experience sport in our community,” said tourney spokesperson Doug Ross, director of Greater Vernon Recreation Services. “Through the generosity of our sponsors and the participants we will be able to assist an estimated 85 kids to participate in a season of sport.”

READ ALSO: Golf tourney benefits Greater Vernon KidSport

Ross reminded the attendees that KidSport kids are anonymous and suggested that the next time they were passing by a field, pitch or diamond, or attended a rink, that they smile and remember that one of the kids participating could be the child that they supported.

Rob Bauml of silver sponsor Summit Financial told the attendees how important sport had been to him and explained that he had told his own children that “when they grow up, they could move to any city, join a team and have a group of instant friends,” one of the many benefits that sport offers.

The low scoring team was Myron and Suzanne Hocevar, Bob Carscadden and Trudi Walker. The grand prize draw of three nights at Predator Ridge and two rounds of golf courtesy of the Chambers Group and Predator Ridge was won by Dean Barnard of Summit Financial.


Dean Barnard of Summit Financial (left) receives the grand prize raffle draw of three nights stay and two rounds of golf at Predator Ridge at the inaugural KidSport Greater Vernon Annual Golf Tournament from tournament director Doug Ross of KidSport and Greater Vernon Recreation Services. (Photo - submitted)

