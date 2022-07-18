Increasing number of Vernon families need help

NOYFSS looking for gift cards to help those struggling

Gift card donations are being sought to help families in need. (NOYFSS image)

The spirit of giving that is often fullest at Chistmas is being summoned five months earlier.

An increasing number of families are currently coming to the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) for assistance.

Usually NOYFSS runs the Adopt a Family program at Christmas, which matches individuals, businesses, and other organizations with a family in need. In 2021 NOYFSS and the community aided 96 families through the program.

However, in the spirit of the holidays we often forget that sometimes a family’s need extends past the holiday season. NOYFSS serves over 1,200 families annually, many of whom are experiencing financial hardship due to difficult situations in their home environment.

“More than ever, we are seeing a high volume of families looking for support in our community,” said executive director Dean Francks. “Gift card donations made during the holidays allow our staff to support families who need help throughout the year, however our stock from Christmas 2021 has almost run out due to the increased assistance needed.”

In the spirit of the Adopt a Family program, NOYFSS is calling on the community to donate gift cards for the inaugural Christmas in July.

From now until July 31, gift cards for services such as groceries, gas, food and clothing can be donated to provide relief for a family who may be struggling.

These gift cards are meant to provide basic needs to families in our community and more importantly, they offer hope, creating the opportunity for small successes in people’s lives, so they can focus on improving circumstances for themselves and their children.

Gift cards can be dropped off at NOYFSS – 3100 32nd Ave. For more information or to arrange for donation pick-ups, contact Vicki Proulx, fund development and communications coordinator by calling 250-545-3572 or email vickiproulx@noyfss.org.

