Vernon Winter Carnival Parade, 2019. (Carla Hunt/Morning Star)

Interested in becoming a Vernon Winter Carnival board member? Now’s your chance.

The general meeting for 2020’s Carnival Remembers the 60’s takes place May 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Vernon Winter Carnival’s annual general meeting takes place Tuesday, May 14 at Vernon Winter Carnival Society, located at 3401 35 Ave, at 5:30 p.m.

This gives the community an opportunity to meet the board, and hear what the future holds for Vernon Winter Carnival the plans for Carnival 2020. Next year’s theme is Carnival Remembers the 60’s – and is presented by Valley First.

This is also an opportunity for new board members to be nominated and to be voted in. Those interested in becoming a part of the 60th Anniversary of Vernon Winter Carnival, this is your chance to help to plan one of Canada’s largest Winter Festivals right here in Vernon.

For more information about becoming a member of the Society or a Board Member please email info@vernonwintercarnival.com.

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society coordinates and promotes about 100 events that take place in February each year and is one of the largest events of its kind in Canada. For more information on Vernon Winter Carnival events, sponsorship or volunteering, visit vernonwintercarnival.com.

WATCH: 2019 Vernon Winter Carnival Parade:

