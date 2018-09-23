Introducing Queen Silver Star candidates

Queen Silver Star LVIII Angitha Mriduraj and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw are tgetting ready to pass on their crowns. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Each candidate is excited as the other as they don their tiaras for the first time.

Candidates for the LVIV, or 59th, Queen Silver Star Excellence Program gathered at the Schubert Centre Thursday, Sept. 20 for the formal kick off of the program. Current Queen Angitha Mriduraj and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw, alongside the judges and committee members, joined the candidates for their exciting inaugural day at media night.

Up for the crown this year are Hayley Rakos, Morgan Graham, Madison Barrett, Miika Isnardy, Piper Cahoon, Kylee Murphy, Celina Galbraith and Cadence Taron.

The kick off to the program came only two months after the program was deemed to be in jeopardy due to a lack of candidates.

Andrea Threatful (left), Debbie Gardner and Carmen Riguedell are the judges for this year’s Queen Silver Star excellence program. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Claudia Dranchuk (left), Aley Periton, Celine Grosch and Kyla Henry are this year’s Queen Silver Star excellence program committee. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Cadence Taron

Celina Galbraith

Hayley Rakos

Kylee Murphy

Madison Barrett

Miika Isnardy

Morgan Graham