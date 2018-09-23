Introducing Queen Silver Star candidates

Each candidate is excited as the other as they don their tiaras for the first time.
Candidates for the LVIV, or 59th, Queen Silver Star Excellence Program gathered at the Schubert Centre Thursday, Sept. 20 for the formal kick off of the program. Current Queen Angitha Mriduraj and Princess Mackenzie Kuziw, alongside the judges and committee members, joined the candidates for their exciting inaugural day at media night.
Up for the crown this year are Hayley Rakos, Morgan Graham, Madison Barrett, Miika Isnardy, Piper Cahoon, Kylee Murphy, Celina Galbraith and Cadence Taron.
The kick off to the program came only two months after the program was deemed to be in jeopardy due to a lack of candidates.
@VernonNews
parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.