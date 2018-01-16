Introducing your Queen Silver Star candidates

Angitha Mriduraj – Miss Paradigm Naturopathic Medicine

Future plans: Attend UBCO and get a science degree, then attend medical school.

Favourite activities: Spending time with family and friends, learning Korean, practicing karate and playing piano.

Special memory: Seeing my baby brother for the first time in my mom’s arms.

Your Idol: My parents

Greatest achievement: Receiving the Top Overall Student award in Grade 9 and 10

Favourite Slogan or phrase: Work hard in silence, let success be your noise.