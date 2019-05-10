‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over ducks

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Cindy Chiasson said she was in shock when Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., she witnessed a truck deliberately drive over and kill one of two ducks crossing the road on 35th Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon.

Chiasson said she was a few cars behind and didn’t catch the license plate of the truck involved in the incident.

“I was a couple cars behind so I didn’t think to get the license plate of the truck and I don’t think I could have seen it if I had thought of that in the moment,” Chiasson said. “He knew they were there, I saw them and I was a few cars back. He just didn’t care.”

So instead, she took to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group to share her dismay.

“RANT-To the jerk at 35th St and 30th ave across from Safeway. Kind a jerk move to drive over the ducks trying to cross the road. Hope you feel good about yourself killing the male and leaving the female wondering in circles around her mate.”

The post garnered over 375 reactions, five shares and 128 comments. Most mirrored Chiasson’s shock and anger.

She told the Morning Star she is sure the incident was intentional.

“It was brutal. After I saw that, I pulled over and a police officer was just coming out of the roundabout so he pulled over and got out of his vehicle and got him off the road,” she said. “There was nothing else I could do so I thanked him and left.”

The Morning Star have reached out to RCMP for comment and are waiting for a statement regarding the incident.

