(Stock photo - Pixabay)

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over ducks

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Cindy Chiasson said she was in shock when Monday afternoon around 4 p.m., she witnessed a truck deliberately drive over and kill one of two ducks crossing the road on 35th Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon.

Chiasson said she was a few cars behind and didn’t catch the license plate of the truck involved in the incident.

“I was a couple cars behind so I didn’t think to get the license plate of the truck and I don’t think I could have seen it if I had thought of that in the moment,” Chiasson said. “He knew they were there, I saw them and I was a few cars back. He just didn’t care.”

So instead, she took to the Vernon Rant and Rave Facebook group to share her dismay.

“RANT-To the jerk at 35th St and 30th ave across from Safeway. Kind a jerk move to drive over the ducks trying to cross the road. Hope you feel good about yourself killing the male and leaving the female wondering in circles around her mate.”

The post garnered over 375 reactions, five shares and 128 comments. Most mirrored Chiasson’s shock and anger.

She told the Morning Star she is sure the incident was intentional.

“It was brutal. After I saw that, I pulled over and a police officer was just coming out of the roundabout so he pulled over and got out of his vehicle and got him off the road,” she said. “There was nothing else I could do so I thanked him and left.”

The Morning Star have reached out to RCMP for comment and are waiting for a statement regarding the incident.

Related: Duck rescue: Kelowna men save ducklings from storm drain

Related: B.C. man drives all night to get photo of rare duck

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Vernon man recovering from mysterious head injury hoping to find out what happened

Just Posted

‘It was brutal’: Vernon woman shocked after truck driver runs over ducks

Woman expresses her shock after watching a duck be run over by a truck in downtown Vernon

Flattened but not forgotten – Vernon’s Civic Arena

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: ‘She did good’

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny and warm

Warm weather continues this weekend throughout the Okanagan

Dealing with suicidal thoughts? Vernon professionals weigh in

All agencies emplore individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek help within their community.

Vernon stargazes for International Astronomy Day

Celebrate at the Okanagan Science Centre

Amazon’s Bezos says he’ll send a spaceship to the moon

The announcement for the usually secretive space company came with all the glitz of an Apple product launch

B.C. child care worker arrested in connection to sexual assault with a knife

23-year-old worked for Victoria area charity

Pope vows to fight nun abuse, urges service not servitude

Francis said sexual abuse of sisters was ‘a serious, grave problem’

Canada’s unemployment rate down 0.1% in biggest one-month gain since 1976

The labour market has seen strong numbers since mid-2016

Whitecaps supporters groups continue protests over abuse, harassment allegations

Protests at two previous home games were effective in drawing the attention of the organization

5 Things to do this weekend in the Okanagan

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

Most Read