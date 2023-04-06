Jam-packed day of fun for Easter Sunday in Enderby

The Easter celebration will be held at Barnes Park April 9

There’s lots going on for Easter in Enderby this year. The city’s Easter celebration will be held at Barnes Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2023. (File photo)

Enderby is all set for a fun-filled Easter weekend for the whole family.

Enderby’s Easter celebration will be held at Barnes Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 9.

RE/MAX North Valley is hosting an Easter egg hunt. There are two courses, one for those under six and one for ages six to 12, with the horn blowing at noon. There will be a golden egg on each course and the child who finds it will win a hollow chocolate bunny and Easter basket made by Cotton’s Chocolates in Vernon, sponsored by Revolution RV.

All of the children over 12 years old who attend will be entered into a raffle draw for a chance to win a 3.5 kilogram hollow bunny valued at $275, also made by Cotton’s Chocolates and sponsored by Revolution RV.

TMS Marketing will be on site hosting traditional Easter games.

Wildflowers in Enderby will be donating 200 white Easter lilies to be giving to the mothers.

Meanwhile, SASCU Enderby will be hosting Easter egg decorating.

The Enderby and District Arts Council will be bringing in Kiki the Eco Elf with performances and face painting.

Quilakwa RV Park will be setting up a table where children can build their own Easter basket, and will supply a little treat to go in the basket. This craft is made with paper plates, pipe cleaners and Easter grass. They are also donating a camping themed gift basket.

The Enderby Legion, with the help of Johnston Meier Insurance, Mountain View Electric and Curious Cards Studio, will be hosting pictures with the Easter Bunny, making Easter “blessing cards” for the senior complexes and serving cotton candy, iced tea and hot dogs.

Askew’s Enderby will be providing Easter cake, while IGA will be serving up hot cross buns. Mel’s Pizza will have finger bite food on offer, including puccia sandwiches.

Free cookies all day for kids will be found at the Small Axe Roadhouse, as well as an Easter treat for every order off the kids menu on Sunday.

Party Life will also be hosting a glitter tattoo table, popcorn and snow cones.

The A.L. Fortune Drumline will have a booth with drums set up for the kids to try, demo performances and a 50/50 raffle to help raise money for provincials.

The Enderby and District Fire Department will be on site giving tours of their two different fire trucks. The RCMP will also have a car on site with giveaways for kids.

Central Hardware is giving away a Chocolate Party for seven kids from Cotton’s Chocolates valued at over $500.

Brad Case from Can Health and Dental Plans has partnered with the Enderby Inn, Fortune’s Landing, Williamson Auto, Lordco, Gilbert Parts Depot, Kal Tire, Autowear Accessories, Enderby Rentals, Canadian 4×4 and Enderby Imports to donate a huge gentleman’s themed gift basket valued at about $1,000.

The Hour Glass Antique and Things, Waterside Vineyard and Winery, The Enderby Inn/Bullpen, Rossworn Henderson, BMO, Guardian Pharmacy, Valley Mercantile, Splatsin Tsm7aksaltn Learning Center Society, Soapolallie Soapworks, Enderby Autobody and Rainfresh Health Collective have all donated gift baskets as well.

READ MORE: Egg nog for Easter? Kamloops dairy farm releases new chocolate nog ahead of holiday weekend

READ MORE: Possible rain to start but then spring-like temperatures for Easter long weekend

Brendan Shykora

EventsNorth Okanagan Regional District