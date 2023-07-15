James Bond lookalike to appear at Vernon gala

Milan Mesic from Vancouver is a ringer for Daniel Craig; will appear at From Hospice With Love Sept. 23

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic, a lookalike for James Bond actor Daniel Craig, will be in Vernon Saturday, Sept. 23, attending the Bond-themed From Hospice With Lova gala, hosted by the North Oknaagan Hospice Society. (Contributed)

Call him 0077.

The North Okanagan Hospice Society has secured a special feature for its Saturday, Sept. 23, James Bond-themed gala, From Hospice with Love.

Vancouver actor Milan Mesic is the doppelganger for Bond actor Daniel Craig and will be attending the Vernon event.

Craig began his tenure as James Bond in 2006 and has appeared in a total of five films in the franchise, spanning over a period of 15 years – Casino Royale (2006); Quantum of Solace (2008); Skyfall (2012); Spectre (2015); No Time To Die (2021, Craig’s final appearance as 007).

It was around the time Casino Royale was released that Mesic started being noticed as a Craig look-alike.

“If I remember correctly, it was 2006 that my ex-wife and I were in Hawaii when I was first told I looked like the new James Bond,” said Mesic. “I actually didn’t even know who Daniel Craig was at that time, but a quick Google search fixed that. Since then, I’ve had more people than I can count tell me I looked a lot like him. It’s a real compliment I have to say. I mean he is a handsome man, isn’t he?”

He was invited to an event in France last year as a stand-in for Craig, but logistics didn’t work out.

“I have on several occasions attempted to reach out to EON Productions to do some stand-in work but haven’t received a response,” said Mesic. “I think if it’s meant to be it will be. I’m OK with whatever happens. Life’s too short to get discouraged. I like to focus on the fact I’m alive, healthy, and in a position to use my talents to do some good. There’s not enough of that in our world as I see it.”

He admits to being a fan of Bond and the movies from a young age.

“I have been a James Bond fan since I was a young boy,” said Mesic. “I think all young and old like the international man of mystery who always gets the bad guy in the end and the beautiful girls and the amazing cars he drives. Wow! What’s not to like?”

Mesic will be on site for the 007-themed gala at the Prestige Vernon Lodge Grand Ballrooms for the gala, dressed the part and ready to pose for pictures and be part of the fun.

“When it comes to preparing for the role of Daniel Craig, James Bond, look-alike I like to keep it simple,” said Mesic. “I believe it’s getting into a flow and not trying to mimic that great actor. I mean if you bring something genuine and unique to the part it can work in your favor. I mean, face it, who can compete with Mr. Craig?”

The gala will include a red-carpet walk, champagne reception, gourmet dinner by Noir Kitchen, dancing to an 11-piece dance band, The Legendary Lake Monsters, casino games, live and silent auctions and a 50/50 worth up to $10,000.

Tickets are on sale at ticketseller.ca, for additional information visit nohs.ca.

