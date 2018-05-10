JCI Gala delivers funds to Vernon

Three Vernon organizations share in more than $40,000 from annual fundraising event

Rob and Corrie Bauml share a laugh at the Junior Chamber International (JCI) Gala @ Charity Auction Saturday night at the Vernon Lodge & Conference Centre. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

A mask-wearing evening translated into big bucks for three Vernon organizations.

The JCI (Junior Chamber International) Gala, with it’s ‘A Phantom’s Masquerade’ theme, raised $40,156 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, Vernon Women’s Transition House Society and the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club’s Teen Junction.

“This is JCI Vernon’s premier fundraising event of the year,” said event co-chairperson Cera Brown. “To date, we’ve now raised more than $415,000 which is truly a testament to the amazing people in our community. This year’s gala completely exceeded our expectations and we’re so grateful to everyone who came out.”

Funds to Vernon Women’s Transition House Society will help support survivors of domestic and sexual violence within the community.

Teen Junction will direct its funds to provide youth with a non-judgemental environment and nutritious meals five days a week, along with positive adult relationships and vital life skills.

VJHF plans to use a portion of its funds toward the VJH Surgical Care for Life campaign to bring enhanced surgical services to the North Okanagan.

Attendees wore masks and enjoyed a three-course dinner while vocalist Paul Moore sang music of the night from Phantom of the Opera.

JCI world president Marc Brian Lim, from the Philippines, attended the event. He leads a network of more than 200,000 young active citizens in 110 countries. It was the first time a JCI world president had visited the Okanagan.

“He recognized the strong partnerships we have with our sponsors and organizations and experienced JCI Vernon’s active citizens creating positive change in our community,” said JCI Vernon president Laura Code.

The gala’s title sponsors were Nixon Wenger and MNP. Sun-FM and Wayside provided media and printing services.



