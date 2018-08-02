JCI lawn bowling goes green

The third annual ‘JCI Lawn Days of Summer’ takes place over three Wednesday’s this month.

Lawn bowling takes place Wednesday nights in Polson Park. (Photo contributed)

JCI Vernon Lawn Days of Summer Delivered by BDO is going green.

Partnering with this year’s selected charity, the Food Action Society of The North Okanagan, the Lawn Days of Summer event will compost all food scraps, use recyclable plates and cups and focus on sustainability.

“The Food Action Society of The North Okanagan is committed to cultivating a healthy, sustainable regional food system. They compost at all of their community gardens and it only made sense for us to do the same,” said Ute Cummings, co-chair of the event. “Being environmentally friendly is a part of JCI’s values and we were thrilled when the Food Action Society brought this idea to us.”

JCI Vernon and BDO Canada LLP also plan to bring initiative into their annual networking event. The third “JCI Vernon’s Lawn Days of Summer delivered by BDO” tournament will take place over three Wednesday evenings Aug. 15, 22 and 29.

The event is held at the Vernon Lawn Bowling Club in Polson Park. Team registration for this fun tournament is still open. Entry is $300 for a team of four. The players do not need to be the same four each night. Your entry will give you a burger and beer each night, fun games, prizes, and more. No experience in lawn bowling is necessary.

BDO is the presenting sponsor for the tournament. They are strong supporters of local business and are happy to be working with JCI Vernon to give young professionals a way to socialize and network while helping to raise some much needed funds for charity.

