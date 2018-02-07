JCI Vernon masquerades for charity

Junior Chamber group hosting gala, themed A Phantom’s Masquerade

JCI Vernon is preparing to host its biggest event of the year, the 2018 JCI Gala & Charity Auction set for Saturday, April 21, with tickets now on sale.

“This is our premier fundraising event of the year,” said event co-chair Cera Brown. “To date, we’ve raised over $375,000 for our community, and through continued support, we look forward to watching that number grow.”

Each year, the Gala incorporates a unique theme.

“We’re doing something pretty amazing this year,” added Brown. “Our theme for 2018 is A Phantom’s Masquerade, so we’re encouraging guests to come wearing masks.

“Guests can expect a fabulous three-course meal, dancing, entertainment, and a few surprises along the way.”

Another change this year is the addition of two recipient charities—Vernon Women’s Transition House Society and Okanagan Boys & Girls Clubs—Teen Junction. The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation will be the primary recipient of the funds raised.

“With two additional local organizations being part of the event, in addition to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, the Gala will provide support to even more people in need,” said event co-chair Mike Mezynski.

Title sponsors for the event are Nixon Wenger LLP and MNP LLP. Businesses, community groups and individuals have an opportunity to contribute through sponsorship, donation of auction items and buying a ticket.

“Tickets for this event tend to sell out quickly,” added Mezynski. “With the addition of the new charities, we’re expecting tickets to go extra fast this year.”

“We want every person at the event to feel the power of community in the room,” said Brown. “The money raised allows JCI Vernon to support important local organizations that assist those in need.

“It’s people helping other people, and together we’re making a huge difference in our community.”

Tickets $95 each, available online at www.ticketseller.ca.


newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
