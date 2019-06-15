Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

This new Vernon trail connects college with rail trail and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

The Kal Crystal Waters Trail is a newly created multi-use path that provides several nice loops off the Okanagan Rail Trail. This scenic trail stretches from Okanagan College to Lake Country, parallel to the Rail Trail. You will be wowed by the spectacular views overlooking Kalamalka Lake and the Coldstream Valley.

For a shorter eight-kilometre loop trail, park at the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park gate and join the Kal Crystal Waters trail heading south, above the campground.

Parallel to Highway 97, the trail passes through a parking lot off Bailey Road, and descends south along a pleasantly forested former highway. The trail joins the Okanagan Rail Trail, north of the Crystal Waters subdivision in Lake Country. To finish the loop, return north along the rail trail to the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park.

See: New Vernon trail connects college with rail trail

For a longer 24-kilometre route, access the Kal Crystal Waters Trail at the Greater Vernon Athletic Park, by Okanagan College. A short trail traverses Okanagan College property heading south, next to Highway 97 and drops you at the head of Varsity Drive.

The trail is on road for several kilometers. Continue south to the end of Varsity Drive, turn right onto Kickwillie Loop Road, and then immediately left onto Lakeview Drive. Progress towards the south end of Lakeview Drive, turning right up a gravel trail which heads steeply uphill to the Kalamalka Lake lookout. Don’t forget to stop and take in the “million-dollar view” before resuming along Kalamalka Lakeview Drive, formerly Highway 97, to the Kekuli Bay Provincial Park gate entrance.

The trail continues off road as you turn right onto the trailhead that proceeds above the Kekuli Bay campground to Bailey Road. Travelling south, the trail descends down to join the Okanagan Rail Trail. From here you can continue south towards Lake Country, or return back to Vernon along the Rail Trail.

• Access and parking are available at several locations:

• Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, (at park gate and by boat launch)

• Bailey Road Parking lot, (east side of Highway 97)

• Kalamalka Lake Lookout

• Greater Vernon Athletic Park, by Okanagan College

For cyclists, access the north end of the Kal Crystal Waters Trail from Vernon via the Jack Schratter Way; and from Coldstream via the College Way multi-use path. The south end of the Kal Crystal Waters trail is accessed north of the Crystal Waters residential area.

See: Vernon man makes rail trail accessible

Remember dogs must be on leash and please pick up after them.

Visit the Ribbons of Green Trails Society’s online interactive trail map for more details, maps and trail descriptions of Greater Vernon trails at www.arcg.is/iSnWn.

Ingrid Neumann is with the Ribbons of Green Trails Society.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kal Crystal Waters Trail. (Contributed)

Previous story
Vernon students beat heat with bubble suits, giant waterslide

Just Posted

Buffy Sainte-Marie added to Spotlight series

Tickets are available now

Possible water restrictions in Vernon

RDNO staff will be monitoring weather conditions, reservoir levels, and customer water demand on a weekly basis to assess whether higher water restrictions are necessary

Kal Crystal Waters Trail now open in Vernon

This new Vernon trail connects college with rail trail and offers a safer route for pedestrians, cyclists

Vernon students beat heat with bubble suits, giant waterslide

Clarence Fulton Secondary School students held their Hawaiian day celebration on June 12

PHOTOS: Enderby grads paint the town — and themselves

Students spray painted the street outside A.L. Fortune on June 14 to celebrate graduation

VIDEO: First Nations, developer call for return and protection of sacred B.C. burial site

Dozens of First Nations leaders gather on grassy plateau to call on action by provincial government

Revamped B.C. Lions set to battle veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Lions’ first test of the season will be a big one

No business case for Trans Mountain expansion, says former environment minister

Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the expansion of the Alberta-to-B.C. pipeline by Tuesday

LETTER: British Columbia’s forest industry crisis being made worse

Andrew Wilkinson warns of regulatory overload by John Horgan’s NDP

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody 6 months after release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Dog bitten by rattlesnake in Okanagan

The dog, Bella, continues to recover after being bitten on a hike in West Kelowna

Bears have killed 17 people in B.C. since 1986

Number of bear complaints and bears killed rose sharply during same period

Three Albertans land ‘monster’ sturgeon in B.C.’s Fraser River

For angler who landed the exceptionally large sturgeon it was an ‘incredible dream come true’

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Most Read