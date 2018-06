Coldstream students celebrate their graduation at the Kal Lake Lookout

Coldstream students celebrated their graduation at the Kal Lake Lookout Thurday.

The Kalamalka Secondary School students were the first of the Class of 2018 to hold graduation ceremonies in Vernon.

Yuki Sato fixes her cap in preparation for the Kal Secondary Class of 2018 photo Thursday at the Kal Lake Lookout. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)