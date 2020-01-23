Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation Executive Director Kate McBrearty, left, talks with Kal Rotary President, Dr. Carmen Larsen about the clubs recent donation to the hospital.

Kal Rotary donates $30,000 to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

This donation will go to help fund a state-of-the-art surgical lighting system

Kalamalka Rotary is once again donating a substantial sum to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation (VJH Foundation).

A donation of $30,000 was given to the VJH Foundation to help fund a state-of-the-art surgical lighting system in the fifth operating room in the Polson Tower as part of the Foundation’s Operation: Surgical Care for Life Campaign.

READ MORE: Vernon Subways boost foundation campaign

Mike Nolan, Chair of the Kal Rotary Local Donations Committee said the Rotary recognizes that by having state-of-the-art equipment at Vernon Jubilee, it’s helping a large sector of the population who require surgery.

“This donation was made possible through the generosity of individuals, businesses and Rotarians who donate goods and services each year to the Kal Rotary Dream Auction and by guests who bid on these items,” said Nolan.

“The completion of the fifth operating room, with a new urology table, anesthetic machines and bright LED lighting provides increased capacity for procedures, reduces patient wait time and provides enhanced patient care”, said Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Kate McBrearty. “In addition, the hospital staff is very grateful and excited about the enhanced services being offered to patients.”

READ MORE: Surgery provides Vernon woman with new life

This most recent donation of $30,000 brings the Kal Rotary donations to the Foundation over the past 23 years to more than $225,000. More than $175,000 of that amount was directed to Women’s and Children’s Health Services.

