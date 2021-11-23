Kal Rotary Dream Auction raises more than $182K in Vernon

Auctioneer Don Raffan (left) and chair Brian Reid (bow tie) were again front-and-centre for the Kalamalka Rotary Club’s 37th annual Dream Auction held Saturday, Nov. 20. (Carousel Studios photo - file picture)

Community groups dreaming of making things better for people served by their organizations can look toward the Kalamalka Rotary Club.

The club’s 37th annual Dream Auction has closed, raising $182,942, or 91 per cent of its original goal, from more than 250 products, services and experiences.

The 2021 Dream Auction was a completely online event, complemented by a live streaming component which featured Rotarian Faith Wood as emcee and showcased local musicians, inspiring talks by renowned speakers, and a message from auctioneer Don Raffan, who has participated in the event since 1984.

“We had to learn a whole new way of interacting with our guests and bidders,” auction chair Brian Reid said. “We began adding items to the online auction site in late October and had already raised over $173,000 by the time the auction began.”

Several items sold for above their retail value, a testament to the generosity of the people of Vernon.

“We are still tallying cash donations and those who would like to help us reach our goal of $200,000 can still give through our website (https://kalrotary.ca/),” said Reid.

A unique part of the live stream event was the entertainment showcases – featuring renowned singer Andrew Allen and local favorites: Melina Schein, Tanya Lipscomb, Sherrie Erickson and Marv Matura, just to name a few.

The event also included videos on how to make a cocktail, courtesy of the Bar Travelling Man, Harry Dosanj, and appetizer choices featured by Laura Spencer of Bonfire Nutrition.

Keynote speakers included Alvin Law, speaking to gratitude, and Andrea Menard, an award-winning singer-songwriter and actress. Without their generous contributions, the evening would have been less memorable.

“The success of the Dream Auction results from the generosity of local business and individuals who donate items, experiences or services, our sponsors and to those who bid on these items,” Kal Rotary president Jaqueline Rivard said. “All the money raised at the Dream Auction is directed to dozens of worthy community and international projects each year.”

Kal Rotary has donated a cumulative total of more than $ 4.8 million to local and international non-profit organizations through the 37 years of the Dream Auction.

Community groups can begin applying for grants from now until the end of December 2021. Full details are available at kalrotary.ca under the Dream Auction tab, Funding Request.

