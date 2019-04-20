Kalamalka Highlanders defend title

Vernon’s Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band will defend their first place title at the Spring Fling in May.

The Fling, which is hosted in Nelson this year, has a history spanning 40 years, and will feature 11 bands from B.C. and Washington State. Placement involves three events: piping/drumming, a unique dance, and a skit. The celebration continues with a banquet and party.

The Highlanders (KHPB) currently have 17 pipers, eight drummers, and a full program of instruction for those wishing to, one day, take their place in the band.

Founded in Vernon in 1984, KHPB has entertained in a wide range of venues and events in the regions, including Canada Day celebrations, Winter Carnival, Remembrance Day and Sunshine Festival. They also have about 30 engagements, involving small units or full band, lined up for the next year.

KHPB has an association with B.C. Dragoons and holds Thursday evening and practices at Bldg E20 on the DND grounds. The Monday practices are at the House of Dwarfs Daycare at 5145 26th Street. Beginners are welcome, all ages.

The Highlanders are also participating in the Okanagan Military Tattoo this July.

