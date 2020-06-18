Kalamalka Rotary donates to 4 international causes

Local Rotary Club gives financial boost to organizations in Mexico, Haiti and Africa

A Tanzanian women uses a gas stove top cooker in her home. Previously she would have used a wood burning fire requiring a time consuming daily search for firewood. (Contributed)

The Kalamalka Rotary Club donated more than $42,000 toward four international projects in Africa, Haiti and Mexico.

Every year, the local club donates a portion of its funds raised to support international projects through Rotary International, a worldwide organization that emphasizes Service Above Self, both at home and around the world, and on June 17, it announced which projects it gave a boost to.

“As part of Rotary International, our club is fortunate to be able to participate in these humanitarian projects,” Kal Rotary president Carmen Larsen said.

“It’s extremely gratifying to see the impact the club’s donations can make in communities around the world. Once again we thank our very supportive Dream Auction donors and patrons for helping make this possible.”

The Kal Rotary raised a record-breaking $340,000 at its 2019 Dream Auction event held Nov. 16.

Ten-thousand dollars USD has been donated to the Tis Abay primary school in Ethiopia to expand it from a Grade 1-4 to Grade 1-8 school increasing attendance to 1,200 students. This donation is apart of a larger project which will see matched funds from the Rotary District, bumping the donation up to US$20,000.

The Olive Branch for Children Foundation received $5,000 for its Tanzanian gas-top stoves project, which helps replace wood-burning stoves and helps free up people, primarily girls, from spending hours each day foraging for firewood.

Nearly $15,000 was donated to the Clean Water for Haiti Foundation to purchase 50 additional biosand water filters. This will supply remote households with long-term access to safe drinking water.

The funds also enable the foundation to buy four new motorcycles which are essential for sending out staff on unmaintained roads to conduct regular maintenance and provide instructions for the thousands of filters already in use throughout Haitian communities.

The Costalegre Kinder School in Mexico received $10,000, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Costalegre, to build a kitchen and mess hall for the school of 200 students.

