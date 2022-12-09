Keen eye and luck keeps Vernon nature photographer clicking

The great Canadian moose is an impressive beast. ((Carla Hunt Photography) Cuteness overload with this little chipmunk. ((Carla Hunt Photography) A snowy bobcat. (Carla Hunt Photography)

Julia Muigg

Special to The Morning Star

Living in British Columbia comes with many perks, one of which is the abundance of wildlife we can see, oftentimes right from our own backyard.

It’s caught the eye of Carla Hunt, a photographer who specializes in capturing wildlife on camera.

Born and raised in Victoria, Hunt moved to Vernon in 1998 and realized her passion for photography when she was caring for her foster-father.

Photography turned out to be an excellent method of self-care for her during this difficult time.

Hunt is not stopping at simply taking pictures of wildlife; she has taken her photographs and once again turned them into a calendar.

Titled Beauty in the Okanagan, the calendar features all kinds of animals including birds, sheep, bears, bobcats and deer to name a few.

“I have been a photographer for about 15 or more years. I’ve been making this calendar for well over 10 years,” said Hunt.

When some people imagine photographing wildlife, they may envision someone deep in the woods with camouflage on, however, Hunt says that finding wildlife is a lot easier than one may expect.

“I don’t know how I find so many different species of wildlife – very lucky I suppose. Sometimes in very remote locations, sometimes closer to the city limits and sometimes within the city limits. Maybe they follow me around?”

Hunt also believes in respecting the animals’ homes.

“I always ensure that whatever wildlife I come across that I don’t disrupt their activities – I usually grab their attention by the sound of the shutter, quickly snap a photo and then leave them alone,” she said.

Partial proceeds of Hunt’s calendar will be going towards the North Okanagan Naturalists Club.

“I support the NONC because of their good work to help preserve, protect or restore habitat for the wildlife,” said Hunt.

In addition to her calendar, Hunt also has prints and limited-edition puzzles available for purchase on her website.

Hunt has had her work published in multiple publications including Smithsonian Magazine, Our Canada Magazine, and our very own Vernon Morning Star.

For more information or to order your calendar, visit carlahuntphotography.com.

