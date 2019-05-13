Kelly Avenue is named after Wellington Kelley

Judge Wellington Kelley was a prominent Summerland pioneer.

To honour Kelley’s contributions to the community, the municipality named one of the downtown streets after him.

READ ALSO: Spellings inconsistent on Summerland street signs

Municipal minutes from 1925 show the correct spelling of his name when Kelley Street was formed, but today Summerland uses the name Kelly.

Names of other honoured pioneers are also now spelled inaccurately.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon nature centre readies for garage, plant sale

Just Posted

Bear interrupts Vernon Cemetery visit

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Couples announced for Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Dancers kick up their heels in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Vernon nature centre readies for garage, plant sale

The Allan Brooks Nature Centre’s huge three-day garage and plant sale runs May 24 to 26

North Okanagan-Shuswap society shreds for funds

Crime Stoppers to host fundraising Shred A Thons in Vernon and Shuswap region

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

MLA throws full support behind shared use trails

MLA Linda Larson gave her full-throated approval to mixed use trails at… Continue reading

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

LETTER: Plenty of Sunday activities for Action Festival

There are tons of activities for all ages, good food, good music

Trail signs to point the way to Secwépemc landmarks and history

Project recognizes growing interest in Indigenous trails-based destination tourism

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

LETTER: Storage project, not solar power, will benefit Summerland

The solar array will have zero effect on our peak and our obligation to buy power

Most Read